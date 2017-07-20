Overwhelming support to help family who lost their daughter in a - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Overwhelming support to help family who lost their daughter in a fatal car crash

LOLO -

The community steps up to offer support after tragedy strikes one Lolo family.

The Miller family recently lost their eight-year-old daughter, Carlo Miller, in a car crash on their way to pick huckleberries.

Korrie Butler, leader and coordinator of the Miller family fundraising efforts told us how the community is trying to help the Millers.

Korrie is the President of the Lolo School Parent Teacher Student Association, so she has known the mother, Tara Miller, and her children for a few years.

Korrie said that the Miller family has touched several hearts in the Lolo community, so she is happy they are receiving generous support and donations to help pay for medical bills, food, gas, and whatever else the family may need during this tragic time.

Korrie said she is working with three local mothers, which are Kelly Sellars, Brittany Gardner, and Nakia Muller to collect gift cards for the Miller family.

Korrie explained that they are collecting gift cards and Visa cards because, "...we thought they could use it for food and other stuff they need for their kids. It doesn't matter to me because I just want them taken care of."

These three women chose gift cards so the family can use it to buy exactly what they want and need on a larger scale. 

Korrie said they have already received gift cards from Walmart, Harvest Foods, Fresh Market, and Subway.

She said that Kelly Sellars started the Gofundme Page for Carli and it turned out to be a huge success.

Korrie said that Kelly was hoping and praying to reach $10,000 and she surpassed that in about eight hours.

She explained that she is not surprised by the overwhelming support because she said that Lolo is a small town and everyone really looks out for one another.

Korrie said, "It's a little close to home when a child passes away and it's very hard. So we're going to band together and show them that love is all around them and that we are here for them no matter what."

Korrie said they are also planning a spaghetti feed and auction and that the Lolo Peak Brewery just confirmed that next Thursday, July 27th ten percent of all proceeds will go to the Miller family. 

These women are working extremely hard with local residents and businesses to get as much support as they can get. 

To donate gift cards, please contact Korrie Butler at 406-240-6364

To donate to the Carli Miller Gofundme Page visit https://www.gofundme.com/659ey7-carli-miller-fund

