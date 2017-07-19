UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react

Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail,

When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him.

And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried.

They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him.

Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Winch's mind a few days ago. 

But a few days ago, Guthrie McLean was not sitting in a Chinese jail.  Now Zakk and his fiance Caitlin are pleading for people to help.

Chinese authorities reportedly arrested Guthrie on Sunday in Zhengzhou, a small town about 500 miles southwest of Beijing.  He’s accused of attacking and injuring a cab driver.  His mother claims Guthrie was rescuing her from the cab driver.  She received this arrest notification demanding $8,000 for Guthrie’s release.  Now, Zakk wants to start raising the money in case diplomatic efforts to free Guthrie break down.

"'Cause even though I have faith in our government,” says Zakk. “I don't have faith in the Chinese government."

Zakk and Caitlin also say they don't have faith how the Chinese might be treating Guthrie.

"I’ve been to China,” says Caitlin. “I understand what happens there."

Zakk adds, “China is well-known for beating its prisoners, starving them, torturing them in any possible way they possibly can - - psychological, physical."

Guthrie works for Olivia White in the modern and Classical Languages and Literature Department at UM.  She shares Guthrie’s friends' concerns about how a Chinese jail might be affecting him.

"Well, he's just a very sensitive, kindhearted, individual,” says Olivia.  “And he's pretty shy.  And I think this kind of situation will be very difficult for him."

And it's Guthrie’s demeanor that makes the story that Chinese authorities are telling about Guthrie offense so unbelievable.

"He has very peaceful politics, he has a very peaceful personality.  He’s a very peaceful person in general.  I don't think he could ever really hurt a fly,” says Zakk.

So, as they go live with their youcaring.com site, Guthrie’s friends can only hope he will soon be back with them on campus… and not too damaged from the experience.

Zakk says, “This is the most worried I’ve ever been."

As we mentioned at the beginning of this story, there are diplomatic efforts underway to release Guthrie.

Senator Steve Daines' office confirms that a representative from the US Consulate is on his way to meet with Guthrie,

Daines' office reports that it's also working with the Chinese embassy and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring Guthrie home.

