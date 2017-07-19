Large land, air attack on Dominic Butte Fire near Corvallis

A large plume of smoke started billowing into the air from a newly-detected wildfire east of Corvallis on Wednesday.

Hamilton viewer, Cheryl Hogan, sent ABC FOX Montana this video of the Dominic Butte Fire.

The lightning-caused fired was first reported Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

By 6 p.m., 25 firefighters, two engines, along with additional air support from planes and helicopters were working to contain it.

It's burning in the Sapphire Mountains, two miles west of the Willow Mountain Lookout and about nine miles east of Corvallis. The Lookout at Willow Mountain has been safely evacuated, but no structures are currently threatened.

At last check, the wildfire sits at 10-acres.