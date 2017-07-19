Preventing heat stroke in Dogs

Our top trending story online is the tragic death of a Missoula dog who died of heatstroke while hiking the "M" trail.

Most people know this trail can bit of a walk for any dog especially in this heat wave.

It's 620 feet vertical gain, there is no shade and the sun hits it directly from the south side.

Veterinarians here said if you do take your dog on trails like the big "M" know when your dog is overheating because walking up something like this could be fatal.

Dr. Shoni card with Pruyn Veterinary Hospital said there are some things you should be looking for as serious signs of distress.

First, their gums which are usually pink might turn a deep red and feel sticky.

"The heat stroke the vascular shuts down and you get cold and clammy,” said Card.

However, the best way to check for overheating is by touching those doggie ears.

Dogs their ears are cooler and you might think they're okay. But that's actually a more dangerous sign then if their ears were really hot."

In fact, it’s a sign blood isn't flowing.

If you see any of these signs, it's important to cool your pet off and get them into the shade right away.

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, some dog owners it's important to pick the right trails.

"Like right now probably is too hot for him. But being by the river he can go and hop in. Plus, I always have a portable water bowl,” said Beatrice Riggs, Missoula dog owner.

Dr. Card also mentioned with summer heat to put sunblock on your dog.

She added that dogs can get a sunburn in this heat and suggested to use Children’s sunscreen.