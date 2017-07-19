After a dog dies on a Missoula trail, 'tips' to keep them cool - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

After a dog dies on a Missoula trail, 'tips' to keep them cool

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

When ABC FOX Montana first posted a story this week about a family who lost their dog while hiking in Missoula, the story quickly started to trend online.

And it's no wonder because Montanans love their pets.

Missoula County Animal Control first posted the tragic ordeal Tuesday on their Facebook page. In the post, the family took their dog hiking on Missoula's iconic "M" trail when the dog became over heated. By the time the family got the dog to the vet, it was too late. 

So we decided to learn more

Veterinarians with whom we spoke to in Missoula said if you do take your dog on trails watch for signs of overheating.

But what are those signs?

Dr. Shoni Card with Pruyn Veterinary Hospital tells us...

First, she says, their gums might turn from a nice bright pink to a deep red. If you touch your dog's gums-they might feel sticky.

"The heat stroke the vascular shuts down and you get cold and clammy,” said Card.

However, she said the best way to check for overheating is by touching your dog's ears.

"Dogs,(their ears) are cooler and you might think they're okay. But that's actually a more dangerous sign then if their ears were really hot," explained Card. 

She said, in fact, it’s a sign that blood isn't flowing.

So according to Card, If you see any of these signs, it's important to cool your pet off and get them into the shade right away.

How can you keep your dog cool?

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, some dog owners it's important to pick the right trails.

We asked some Missoula dog owners how they keep their dogs cool. 

"Like right now probably is too hot for him. But being by the river he can go and hop in. Plus, I always have a portable water bowl,” said Beatrice Riggs, Missoula dog owner.

And another thing you might not think about for your dog? sunscreen.

Dr. Card also mentioned with summer heat to put sunblock on your dog.

She added that dogs can get a sunburn in this heat easily so she suggests using a children's sunscreen. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Support pours in for Lolo family who lost 8 year-old girl in crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:37:33 GMT

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

    Several fundraising efforts from local residents and businesses. 

  • Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:56:30 GMT

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • New CDC report: More than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

    New CDC report: More than 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

    More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report finds that as of 2015, 30.3...
    More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The report finds that as of 2015, 30.3...

  • UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react

    UM student in Chinese jail: Friends react

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:57:47 GMT
    Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...
    Reaction tonight from friends of the UM student reportedly held tonight in a Chinese jail, When Guthrie McLean woke up this morning in a Chinese jail, it was day-four for him. And while there are diplomatic efforts underway to free the man, his friends say they are worried. They took time away from their efforts to bring Guthrie home, to talk with us about him, and their concern for him. Setting up a crowdfunding site for one of his best friends was the furthest thing from Zakk Wi...

  • Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Daughter of longtime Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-07-19 19:53:46 GMT

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

    Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman.  Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.

  • Crop duster plane shot twice near Belgrade

    Crop duster plane shot twice near Belgrade

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:46 GMT

    A crop duster plane was shot twice while flying near the airport, the Gallatin Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms. 

    A crop duster plane was shot twice while flying near the airport, the Gallatin Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.