After a dog dies on a Missoula trail, 'tips' to keep them cool

When ABC FOX Montana first posted a story this week about a family who lost their dog while hiking in Missoula, the story quickly started to trend online.

And it's no wonder because Montanans love their pets.

Missoula County Animal Control first posted the tragic ordeal Tuesday on their Facebook page. In the post, the family took their dog hiking on Missoula's iconic "M" trail when the dog became over heated. By the time the family got the dog to the vet, it was too late.

So we decided to learn more

Veterinarians with whom we spoke to in Missoula said if you do take your dog on trails watch for signs of overheating.

But what are those signs?

Dr. Shoni Card with Pruyn Veterinary Hospital tells us...

First, she says, their gums might turn from a nice bright pink to a deep red. If you touch your dog's gums-they might feel sticky.

"The heat stroke the vascular shuts down and you get cold and clammy,” said Card.

However, she said the best way to check for overheating is by touching your dog's ears.

"Dogs,(their ears) are cooler and you might think they're okay. But that's actually a more dangerous sign then if their ears were really hot," explained Card.

She said, in fact, it’s a sign that blood isn't flowing.

So according to Card, If you see any of these signs, it's important to cool your pet off and get them into the shade right away.

How can you keep your dog cool?

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, some dog owners it's important to pick the right trails.

We asked some Missoula dog owners how they keep their dogs cool.

"Like right now probably is too hot for him. But being by the river he can go and hop in. Plus, I always have a portable water bowl,” said Beatrice Riggs, Missoula dog owner.

And another thing you might not think about for your dog? sunscreen.

Dr. Card also mentioned with summer heat to put sunblock on your dog.

She added that dogs can get a sunburn in this heat easily so she suggests using a children's sunscreen.