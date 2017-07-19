Early fire season may signal larger fires to come

According to fire managers, since July 1st there has been a total of ninety-five wild fires in the Flathead Valley.

Firefighters in the area have told us they are surprised how early and strong fires are occurring this year. Usually, fires don’t start until later July or August.

Janette Turk with Flathead National Forest tells us while the current fire danger is “very high” fire managers are considering moving it to “extreme.”

According to the US Department of Agriculture “extreme” fire danger means all fires no matter how small could become potentially serious. These “extreme” fires can spread quickly with an intense burn. These intense fires are difficult to fight and resources in the Flathead Valley are already stretched thin.

Turk speaks on behalf of the fire managers who ask folks to do their part to prevent human caused fires. Tips Turk has for homeowners, keep your grass cut short and clear any vegetation away from your house. Keeping a defensible space around your home will help prevent fires from jumping and threatening your house.