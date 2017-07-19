Crop duster plane shot twice near Three Forks - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crop duster plane shot twice near Three Forks

Posted:
THREE FORKS -

A crop duster plane was shot twice while flying north of the Three Forks airport, the Gallatin Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Kelly O’Brien Folkvord says a worker was spraying when the plane was hit by once in the left wing and once under the cockpit.

Folkvord described the incident as horrifying and says nothing like this had ever happened before.

Gallatin Co. Sheriff Cpt. Jeff Wade says no one was injured and they are investigating who shot the plane and why.

Folkvord says the FBI is also conducting interviews. A call to the FBI regional office in Salt Lake City was not returned at the time of writing. 

