Crop duster plane shot twice near Belgrade

UPDATE: We have an updated location of where the plane was shot.



Det. Sgt. Jeremy Kopp with the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office says the pilot heard bullets make contact with the wings of his plane while he was above the subdivision near East Hollyhock Dr. and Honeysuckle Dr., which is close to Belgrade and the Yellowstone Int'l Airport.

Det. Sgt. Kopp says at this time they do not have any suspects but urge anyone with any information to please call the Sheriff's Office at 582-2100.



To clarify the location of the shots, Det. Sgt. Kopp says one bullet struck the left wing about eight feet from the cockpit, while the other bullet struck the right wing 18 inches from the cockpit.



Tests are being run to determine the caliber of the bullets.

A crop duster plane was shot twice while flying north of the Three Forks airport, the Gallatin Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Kelly O’Brien Folkvord says a worker was spraying when the plane was hit by once in the left wing and once under the cockpit.

Folkvord described the incident as horrifying and says nothing like this had ever happened before.

Gallatin Co. Sheriff Cpt. Jeff Wade says no one was injured and they are investigating who shot the plane and why.

Folkvord says the FBI is also conducting interviews. A call to the FBI regional office in Salt Lake City was not returned at the time of writing.