Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
    
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Wednesday that a trail camera captured a picture of a 3 ½ year old grizzly in the Big Belt Mountains west of White Sulphur Springs sometime this summer.
    
Last month, two grizzlies were killed after preying on livestock near Stanford, east of Great Falls.
    
There are approximately 1,000 bears in the Northern Continental Divide grizzly population, classified as a threatened species. They are ranging farther east from the Rocky Mountain Front in search of food as their numbers rebound.
    
They are considered a separate population from grizzlies living in the Yellowstone National Park area that are being removed from the endangered and threatened species list on July 31.

