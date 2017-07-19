Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Wednesday that a trail camera captured a picture of a 3 ½ year old grizzly in the Big Belt Mountains west of White Sulphur Springs sometime this summer.
Last month, two grizzlies were killed after preying on livestock near Stanford, east of Great Falls.
There are approximately 1,000 bears in the Northern Continental Divide grizzly population, classified as a threatened species. They are ranging farther east from the Rocky Mountain Front in search of food as their numbers rebound.
They are considered a separate population from grizzlies living in the Yellowstone National Park area that are being removed from the endangered and threatened species list on July 31.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell.
Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The fire is approximately 17 miles north of Ovando.
Guthrie McLean’s mother, Jennifer, is reportedly very distraught over her son's arrest in china. She sent an email to us Tuesday night. Her email gives a much deeper understanding of which her son is... and how desperate she is to get him back.
This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.
