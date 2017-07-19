Date Submitted: July 19th, 2017

Department: Sales

Position: Account Executive - Bozeman

Date Available: August 1st, 2017

Job Description: This position is responsible for developing and retaining advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television and digital media advertising. Prospect for, close, and service new business. Service existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with production personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, digital media opportunities, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: Excellent interpersonal skills; a "team player" Ability to work effectively in a high-stress environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work (oral, written, presentation). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of simple business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (broadcast sales preferred)Outside direct-sales experience ethic and a coachable spirit. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations in local regions, including Butte, Anaconda, Dillon and surrounding areas.