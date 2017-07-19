FBI warrant for man charged with drug distribution and possessio - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FBI warrant for man charged with drug distribution and possession

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Chase Storlie on June 9 after he failed to appear in court. 

Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017 with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm. 

If you have any information concerning Storlie contact your local FBI Office. 

