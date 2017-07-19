GOP targets Endangered Species Act as protections lifted - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

GOP targets Endangered Species Act as protections lifted

By Associated Press
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional Republicans are moving forward with legislation to roll back the Endangered Species Act, amid complaints that the 44-year-old law hinders drilling, logging and other activities.
    
House and Senate committees were holding simultaneous hearings Wednesday on bills to revise the law and limit lengthy and costly litigation associated with it.
    
The bills come as a federal court lifted federal protections for gray wolves in Wyoming and the Trump administration is removing protections for grizzly bears in and near Yellowstone National Park.
    
House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said the bills would curb excessive litigation and allow officials to focus on actual species conservation.
    
Rep. Raul Grijalva, the panel's senior Democrat, said the endangered species law "does not need congressional meddling to work better. What it needs is congressional support."

