Department: Sales

Position: Sales Assistant/Butte

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: Data entry and support role within the sales department for KWYB-TV. Duties will include, but not be limited to, order entry, sales software maintenance, assist with preparation of sales proposals or correspondence.

Assist in developing sales packages for ABC and FOX television using information provided by the LSM and Account Executive. Must be able to work independently and as part of a team.

Qualifications: Candidate must possess multitasking skills, organizational skills, familiarity with computer systems, attention to detail, the ability to perform in a fast-paced environment and be a team player. Broadcast television experience is not required.

Position is part-time, approx. 20 hours per week M-F.