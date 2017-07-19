Crash at Brooks and Reserve Streets

Missoula, MT.- A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Brooks Street and Reserve Street in Missoula.

Travis Welsh of the Missoula Police Department says eyewitnesses saw the collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

Eyewitnesses tell Welsh the semi-truck was turning right, southbound on Brooks, when the motorcycle continued through the intersection.

Witnesses say the motorcycle attempted to merge into the other lane, getting caught between the semi-truck and another vehicle in the process.

Welsh says it appears the motorcyclist was ran over by the semi-truck during the process.

Missoula Police Department does not know the extent of the motorcyclists injuries, but he was breathing and transported to a local hospital.