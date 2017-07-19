Crash at Brooks and Reserve Streets - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crash at Brooks and Reserve Streets

Posted: Updated:

Missoula, MT.- A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Brooks Street and Reserve Street in Missoula.

Travis Welsh of the Missoula Police Department says eyewitnesses saw the collision between a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

Eyewitnesses tell Welsh the semi-truck was turning right, southbound on Brooks, when the motorcycle continued through the intersection.

Witnesses say the motorcycle attempted to merge into the other lane, getting caught between the semi-truck and another vehicle in the process.

Welsh says it appears the motorcyclist was ran over by the semi-truck during the process.

Missoula Police Department does not know the extent of the motorcyclists injuries, but he was breathing and transported to a local hospital.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.