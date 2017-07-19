University of Montana may see third round of buyout offers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

University of Montana may see third round of buyout offers


By Associated Press


MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A third round of buyout offers may be coming to the University of Montana.
    
Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian announced the possible action on Tuesday.
    
The Missoulian reports (http://bit.ly/2tqr2Io ) the university sent out early retirement incentives to almost 100 employees in May and June. About 20 employees expressed interest, but the deals are not yet finalized.
    
The university's budget has been under strain in recent years due to declining enrollment. The state Legislature set aside $2 million to buy out 48 faculty members, which would have saved the university $4 million in personnel costs.
    
Christian says his office is working with the university to find ways to interest more people in the buyouts, which offered a package worth 50 percent of the faculty member's annual salary.
    
___
    
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

