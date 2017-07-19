Daines' office communicating with China about UM Student held in - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Daines' office communicating with China about UM Student held in jail

Posted: Updated:

ABC FOX Montana has confirmed that Senator Steve Daines' office is in communications with Chinese officials regarding University of Montana student Guthrie McLean.

McLean is currently being held in jail in Zhengzhou, after an alleged altercation with a cab driver on June 10. In an email from a McLean family friend, McLean got into an altercation with the cab driver after an alleged dispute over cab fare between the driver and McLean's mother, Jennifer.

Daines' office confirms the Consulate from the U.S. Embassy is sending an official to China.

Guthrie McLean's is a senior majoring in East Asian studies and minoring in media arts, but his trip to China is not through the University of Montana.

ABC FOX Montana received an email from Jennifer McLean, which can be found at this link: http://www.abcfoxmontana.com/story/35917233/detained-students-mother-emails-abc-fox-montana

Additional information on McLean's arrest can be found at the following link: http://www.abcfoxmontana.com/story/35913696/um-student-detained-in-china

