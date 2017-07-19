Dead body of Missoula local found in van has been identified

Last Friday around mid-day Missoula City Police received a called about a suspicious white van parked on 2800 North Reserve.

When officers came on scene they opened the doors to the van and discovered the body of Jesse Johnson, 41.

Travis Welsh with the Missoula City Police said the van was parked for three days.

Welsh added it's unknown right how long Johnson was dead.

According to reports, there wasn't any obvious injuries to the body.

The investigation is still ongoing with the Missoula City Police.

As for now it's a unattended death.