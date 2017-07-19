Daughter of Flathead County Commissioner victim of fatal hit and run

NBC affiliate KGW in Portland Oregon first reported 26-year-old Erin Catherine Brenneman of Portland Oregon was seriously injured after a hit and run crash on June 22nd. Unfortunately, on Saturday July 15th KGW reported that Brenneman passed away from her injuries.

Brenneman was the daughter of Flathead County Commissioner Joe Brenneman. Brenneman and his family reside in Kalispell. We reached out to Joe for a comment, but have not heard back yet.

KGW reports that when normally punctual Brenneman didn’t return to work, her coworkers became suspicious and searched for her. They found her lying in the street near Southeast 80th Avenue and Pine street where she was struck around 3 p.m. that afternoon.

In a post on Hungry Heart Bakery’s Instagram page the staff says, “they are incredibly saddened to say that Erin passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 15th” and “that she was like family.”

KGW reports that police still have not identified a suspect and have no witnesses of the tragic event. Local law enforcement, Major Crash Team is investigating.

Photo Courtesy of Hungry Heart Bakery's Instagram