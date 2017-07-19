Escapee from Great Falls pre-release center - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Escapee from Great Falls pre-release center

Posted: Updated:

The Great Falls Police are looking for a walkway from their transition center. Darwin James Bailey escaped Tuesday, July 18 and has ties to Missoula.

Law enforcement is asking the public to be on the lookout.

Bailey's rap sheet includes Larson, Burglary and Partner Family Member Assault. 

