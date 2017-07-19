Ninemile fire update

Both the Burdette and Sunrise fires are now approximately 52 acres and producing visible smoke today as available fuels burn within the fire area. Actions today included gaining access to some areas near the fires so that heavy equipment and other resources can be staged for suppression efforts. No structures or property are currently threatened by these fires, though both are expected to continue to produce visible smoke during afternoon periods.

Sunrise Fire is approximately 20 acres, located about one mile east of Sunrise Mountain and ten miles south of Superior on the Ninemile Ranger district. There are no significant resource changes for this fire.

Burdette Fire located about nine miles southeast of Tarkio and about two miles east of the South Fork Fish Creek drainage on the Ninemile Ranger District. Fire managers have conducted reconnaissance of the fire to assess fire behavior, size, and access points. Retardant drops have been used to check fire growth. Information gathered from reconnaissance will be used to develop action points and suppression strategy.

Please see Inciweb for updates and photos https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/