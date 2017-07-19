Solar Savings: see if solar is a good choice four YOUR home

The sun is the world's largest power plant, but until recently we've had issues harnessing that power. Now, the Department of Energy reports the U.S. has enough solar capacity to power about 5.7 million homes.

Paul Cardelli installed a massive system outside his home in western Washington. The average price of a solar power system varies by state and size of home, but it can be pretty expensive. Cardelli said he invested about $50,000, but there's a payoff.

"For energy consumption, I pretty much don't have a bill," he said. "I pretty much just pay the minimum meter fee."

Experts say the average solar kit will pay for itself in about about years, but solar power isn't for everyone. Google has a new tool you can use to tell if your home is a good candidate before you invest in solar.

It measures the square footage of your roof and references that with the amount of sunlight the roof receives to see if solar power will pay for you.

