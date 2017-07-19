When life hands you limes, don't squeeze them outdoors

There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way.

According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice.

A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand.

Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what Levy suffered from is called "phytophotodermatitis," a chemical burn that happens when "psoralen", found in acidic fruit, interacts with ultraviolet light.

Kutsch says it doesn't happen often, but it is something people should be aware of. A common victim might be a bartender who is making a drink in sunlight.

The same reaction can also occur with celery, fennel and parsnip. Gardeners who are in the yard, pulling weeds without gloves on are susceptible.

Symptoms often don't appear until a few days after and can range in severity from mild redness to 3rd degree burns depending on the amount of juice on skin and how long it was exposed to sunlight.

After this reaction, Kutsch says the skin can become discolored, which may linger for up to 6 months. Hydrocortisone can be applied to the burn while it is healing. Once it heals and leaves behind discolored skin, Kutsch says people might consider using a lightening agent or bleaching cream to lighten the mark.

If you get lime juice on yourself, a burn can be prevented by immediately washing it off.