Another hazy, sunny day across Montana. We could again see a few sct’d afternoon & evening t’storms. Temperatures should be about 5 degrees warmer today putting highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 87°/54° Butte: 86°/48° Kalispell: 88°/56° Missoula: 91°/56° Helena: 89°/57° Great Falls: 91°/55° Billings: 95°/64°