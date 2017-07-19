Off the beaten path, unique summer camp could turn you into a rodeo star

Well we are about midway through summer, But there are still summer camp opportunities for your child. We have found one off the beaten path summer camp that could potentially turn your child into a rodeo star.

The Gallatin Valley Rodeo Bible Camp, is going into its 19th year and it takes place from July 30th to August 2nd.

The rodeo camp ages 8-13, will teach pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, team roping and more. There are over 12 camp counselors with rodeo experience for 20-30 kids. The bible part of the camp is leadership and community service and prayer. This year kids will build 3 wheel chairs with the coordinators of Roc Wheels of Bozeman and that is the service component of camp. Camp Director Clark Mueller said this camp is unique and not like other camps.

"They come from all kinds of backgrounds and some of them do rodeo and some of them, it's a bible camp that they get to do rodeo that they can't go and do down the road. So, we have a good mix and I call it the cream of the crop."

The camp takes place at the Circle L Arena and is 150 dollars per camper. Its 250 dollars for families.