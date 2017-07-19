Summer camps are fun for children, but how much do they cost?

With summer in full swing, parents might be looking for something to keep their children busy. That’s usually when summer camps come into play. But how much does summer cast usually cost?

Summer camps can range when it comes to prices. According to the American Camp Association, a day camp can go as low as 100 dollars a week, up to 500 dollars a week. Here are three types of camps and their average prices.

Day Camps: According to the ACA, day camps are usually the most affordable options. For-profit camps can cost upwards of 500 dollars. Also, if you are in need of financial assistance you may qualify for a day camp free of cost for your child. Specialty Private Camps: camps like basketball, science or even performing arts offer typically more one on one help so the price for these can sky rocket. Anywhere from 500 t0 1,000 dollars. Overnight Camps: the ACA said that sleepaway camps are overnight camps and they will usually run the most expensive. The reason being that care is provided around the clock. You have food and lodging to consider as well as travel if the camp is far way. The average weekly cost for a overnight camp is 690 dollars, but pricing for these could cost up to 2,000 dollars.

If you need help affording a summer camp for your child, there are options for you to use. For example, you can get assistance from the YMCA.