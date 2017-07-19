This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.

President Trump is hosting 50 companies that make products in America representing their states.

Products range from sandwiches, to wool blankets, to fire trucks, hats and waders. All of these businesses are connected by the common thread of American industry.

Simms fishing products are being honored for its well-known waders that are completely made in America.

"All the stuff that is in the factory it's made right here,” said Rich Hohne, Simms’ Director of Product Marketing.

Hohne says when the company heard they were going to represent Montana at the White House they couldn't be more excited.

"It really makes us proud of all the great gear that we make here in Bozeman,” said Hohne. “We certainly are big advocates of made in America."

Hohne gave ABC FOX Montana a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make your fly fishing Simms waders.

"There is a lot of things going on,” said Hohne. “We're starting with the best material in the world which is exclusively made for Simms Gore-Tex fabric. Our production team is amazing and has great wader making skills. They are hand crafting the waders individually, putting them together, sewing, taping all this sort of attachments and pressing materials. It's a really elaborate process here."

Local fishing stores like The Rivers Edge say they enjoy having locally made products in their stores.

"It's very exciting,” said Jack Weiss, an employee at The Rivers Edge. “We've been very proud to represent Simms from the get go. All of their waders are made right here in Bozeman, Montana. and Also something that a lot of people really don't know is that this is the last place in America making waders."

Simms is not only getting praise in Washington DC, just recently they won awards in Florida.

At the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) and the International Fly Tackle Dealer Show (IFTD), Simms claimed top honors in 5 categories for best new product.



“Our product team is incredible. They have all gone above and beyond to make sure these new product lines are the strongest Simms has ever launched,” says Fred Dennis, Simms’ Sr. Director of Apparel Design & Development. “It’s so rewarding to bring home so many awards especially knowing how much time and effort our team has put in.”

Even with all the awards, Holms says Simms and all 180 employees here in the Gallatin County take pride in making quality products made in America.

President trump signed a proclamation this week, declaring July 16th through July 22nd, as "Made in America Week," calling upon Americans to pay a special tribute to all those who work every day to make America great.