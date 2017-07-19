Detained student's mother emails ABC FOX Montana

Guthrie McLean’s mother, Jennifer, is reportedly very distraught over her son's arrest in china.

She sent an email to us Tuesday night. Her email gives a much deeper understanding of which her son is... and how desperate she is to get him back.

She says, “Guthrie loves superman, Clark Kent is his role model.

“He has a very strong sense of social justice; he began doing voluntary service at an early age--peer mentor for mentally disable students, later a tutor for students with disabilities in Hong Kong for the red cross there

“We are in central china, where change has not as as quick to take root

“People here often make assumptions about the great wealth of foreigners here, it seems silly and naïve to us, but this is a common held stereotype in this region. I am sure that played a big role in this situation

“Today, had this not happened he would be volunteering at the panda rescue center in Sichuan--he just wanted to hold a baby panda bear, he really loves animals.”