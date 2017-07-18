Locals saw through storm debris

People in the Rock Creek area are dealing with the aftermath of strong winds from thunderstorms that knocked out several trees this past weekend.

For long time resident, John Staats said he was in utter shock to hear what happened at his residence.

"I was extremely surprised because it's been windy but hadn't been quite that powerful enough of a wind to create that much damage,” said Staats.

Thunderstorms brought in strong winds that knocked out power and caused trees to fall across the road and into homes.

When Staats came back to his home he has no choice but to literally saw his way in.

"On our property, we used chain saws to clear out the road a little bit. We have to take care of the rest of the trees later that are on our lawn,” said Staats.

Tuesday road crews from the Missoula County Road Department were working on clearing the roads.

One worker said he didn't hear about the damage till this morning.

"Just called this morning on it and got phone calls on it yesterday,” said Mike Trimbo, Missoula County Road Department.

Mike Trimbo said when he got here seven to eight trees were covering the main road.

"Well back here there was the trail through the middle and both sides of the road covered in brush and trees. I mean you can see where they saw their way through just to make a pass, so cars can get through” said Trimbo.

Trimbo said clearing the road could take up to two days.

Road crews on-scene have assured us that no injuries resulted from the damage.