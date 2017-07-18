Locals saw through storm debris - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Locals saw through storm debris

Posted: Updated:
ROCK CREEK -

People in the Rock Creek area are dealing with the aftermath of strong winds from thunderstorms that knocked out several trees this past weekend. 

For long time resident, John Staats said he was in utter shock to hear what happened at his residence.

"I was extremely surprised because it's been windy but hadn't been quite that powerful enough of a wind to create that much damage,” said Staats.

Thunderstorms brought in strong winds that knocked out power and caused trees to fall across the road and into homes.

When Staats came back to his home he has no choice but to literally saw his way in.

"On our property, we used chain saws to clear out the road a little bit. We have to take care of the rest of the trees later that are on our lawn,” said Staats.

Tuesday road crews from the Missoula County Road Department were working on clearing the roads.

One worker said he didn't hear about the damage till this morning.

"Just called this morning on it and got phone calls on it yesterday,” said Mike Trimbo, Missoula County Road Department.

Mike Trimbo said when he got here seven to eight trees were covering the main road. 

"Well back here there was the trail through the middle and both sides of the road covered in brush and trees. I mean you can see where they saw their way through just to make a pass, so cars can get through” said Trimbo.

Trimbo said clearing the road could take up to two days.

Road crews on-scene have assured us that no injuries resulted from the damage.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:06:26 GMT
    © Photos From Jolene Jones© Photos From Jolene Jones

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 16:06:16 GMT

    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

  • UM student detained in China

    UM student detained in China

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:00:17 GMT

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

  • Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

    Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:24:17 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27. 

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27. 

  • Western Montana fires update

    Western Montana fires update

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-07-17 16:19:42 GMT

    Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

    Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

  • Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:56:30 GMT

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

    Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.  Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail.

  • Man drowns in rafting accident

    Man drowns in rafting accident

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-07-17 16:18:01 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." 

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.