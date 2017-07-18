Hoot owl fishing restrictions start Wednesday

Fishing on seven sections of river in southwest Montana will be prohibited during the hottest part of the day starting Wednesday.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks says there is no fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight on the following waterways:

-Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road to the Mouth of the North Fork Big Hole River;

-Big Hole River from Notch Bottom Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Beaverhead River;

-Lower Beaverhead River from Anderson Lane to confluence with Big Hole River;

-Lower Madison River from Ennis Dam to the mouth;

-Lower Gallatin River from the confluence with the Madison River at Three Forks to Sheds Bridge (Hwy 84) near Four Corners;

-East Gallatin River from Spring Hill Road Bridge (Hwy 411) to the confluence with the Gallatin River;

-The entire Jefferson River

FWP says more restrictions could be applied in the following weeks as temperatures rise and flow levels lower.