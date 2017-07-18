Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking.

Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail. The dog later died at a local vet clinic. Even though yesterday might have felt cooler than it has been in the past few weeks, they urged dog owners to be aware of the temperature.

"Don't hike, walk, or even play fetch with your dogs once the temp reaches 80 degrees," they wrote on their Facebook.

Depending on breed and a dog's health conditions, the cut off temperature could even be lower Animal Control added.

July 17th's weather hit a high of 84 around 4:30 pm.