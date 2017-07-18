Dog dies of heatstroke following hike - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dog dies of heatstroke following hike

Posted: Updated:

Missoula Animal Control is alerting dog owner to be extra aware of the heat after they received news of a dog who died after hiking. 

Animal Control explained that the dog suffered from heatstroke after its family took a hike July 17 on the M Trail. The dog later died at a local vet clinic. Even though yesterday might have felt cooler than it has been in the past few weeks, they urged dog owners to be aware of the temperature. 

"Don't hike, walk, or even play fetch with your dogs once the temp reaches 80 degrees," they wrote on their Facebook.

Depending on breed and a dog's health conditions, the cut off temperature could even be lower Animal Control added.

July 17th's weather hit a high of 84 around 4:30 pm. 

  Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT
    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:06 PM EDT

    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

  Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:24 AM EDT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27. 

  Western Montana fires update

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:19 PM EDT

    Thompson's Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

  UM student detained in China

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:00 PM EDT

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

  Man drowns in rafting accident

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:18 PM EDT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the "shelf." 

