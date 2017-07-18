Anaconda homeowner returns to ruins after Main street fires

ANACONDA - The owner of the residential property destroyed in the Main street fires in Anaconda returned to see his home in ruins.

Vince Reece was away with his wife on a weekend fishing trip when he logged on social media to find a video of his home in flames. Reece described the moment he saw the video “I was in shock and disbelief. You're riding along when you get a beep on the phone and you look at it and someone says do you know your house burned."

Reece and his wife thankfully were not living in the home. The couple was planning on giving back to the community by making the historic property a gathering place for local churches and support groups. Although the home is a total loss the couple will be using the home to give back by salvaging parts of the house that are still of value.

The Reece’s neighbors are in just as much disbelief. Their next door neighbor Aaron Haffey says “It’s a tragedy to lose a house like this in Anaconda. It’s a historical landmark.”

The home, built in 1894 has been standing for over a century and beginning today steps will be taken to bringing it down. Reece says “We can’t just leave it like this so a lot of stuffs got to come down right away.”

This incident as well as the fire that destroyed the commercial property that housed radio station KANA are currently under investigation.