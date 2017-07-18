Get to know "Super Sarah" Broussard: mom, firefighter, event coordinator at Rebecca Farm

On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.

Broussard has been event manager at the Event at Rebecca Farm for the past sixteen years. After Broussard’s mother passed away from breast cancer Broussard wanted to continue her mother’s legacy. In 2012, Broussard made the decision to launched “Halt Cancer at X” to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

Broussard explains, “My mother really wanted to create a world class event here, in the Northwest mainly for western area competitors.”

But event manager isn’t the only “hat” Broussard wears. When she’s not busy with one of the most prestigious equestrian events in the Northwest she’s a mom and a firefighter at West Valley Fire. And like many, Broussard's kids want to grow up and be just like their mom.

Broussard says, “They both want to grow up and be firefighters, and they want to be on the same department as me.”

But Broussard says it’s not always easy. Balancing mom, firefighter and organizer is hard. Sometimes it can get overwhelming, and Broussard tells us her different lives sometimes blend into each other. Earning her the nickname “mamma bear.”

Broussard jokes, “We joke a lot about the mamma bear thing, and I definitely think that I can be a mamma bear and when there's an altercation maybe with someone on the staff or someone that works at the farm, I'm definitely the one on their side I champion for them.”

This year Broussard’s “mamma bear” hat is on and ready. She tells us the newest addition to the event is the junior rider’s competition. And being the “mamma bear” she is, she tells she wants is to ensure the young riders have the best experience and stage to compete on at Rebecca Farm. The ceremony for the junior rider’s competition kicks off July 18th at 4:00 p.m. at Rebecca Farm.