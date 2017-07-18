Montana governor downplays presidential aspirations

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is downplaying his national political ambitions even as he sets up a committee that would pay for his travel to political events across the country.



During a meeting with reporters in his Montana Capitol office on Tuesday, Bullock said he is seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on health care, public lands and a host of other issues. But he says any speculation about a presidential bid or a run for the U.S. Senate in 2020 is premature.



He filed registration papers with the Federal Election Commission Tuesday for a political action committee called Big Sky Values. Bullock says it will help raise money to fund non-official trips.



Bullock is among many Democrats testing potential presidential runs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)