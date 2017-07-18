Human Rights Commission sides with Sheriff McDermott in undersheriff's complaint

The Montana Human Rights Commission voted unanimously to affirm the findings from a March Human Rights Bureau hearing, which stated that there was no discrimination against former Undersheriff Josh Clark following the 2015 election.

Clark's appealed to the HR Commission to review the complaint.

This decision reaffirms the actions taken by Sheriff T.J. McDermott were within the law when he decided not to appoint Clark to a captain's position.

Clark resigned from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in February of 2015.

“It has been a drawn-out process, but Mr. Clark has finally expended all of his options on this track,” said Sheriff McDermott. “We hope Mr. Clark recognizes his complaints against our department are unfounded and that it would be a disservice to the Missoula County residents to continue this process, wasting valued public resources.”

The Human Rights Commission is that last level in the administrative process of investigating complaints for the Department of Labor and Industry. Clark can continue a separate lawsuit in district court should he decide to do so