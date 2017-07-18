UM student detained in China

A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.

UM Director of Communications Paula Short says Guthrie McLean is a senior majoring in East Asian studies and minoring in media arts.

Short provided ABC FOX Montana with an email from a family friend of the McLeans. It details a dispute with a cab driver in which McLean's mother may have underpaid. The email says Guthrie pushed the cab driver to the ground to defend his mother. The email says police detained Guthrie on Sunday and transferred him to a detention center.

