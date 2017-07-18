UM student detained in China

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
