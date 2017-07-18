Plan for South Fork bridge closure

Sletten Construction will close the South Fork bridge in Hungry Horse on Saturday, July 22nd from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sletten Construction recommends people use alternative routes or plan additional travel time during this short morning period.



Due to the increase in popularity and tourism in the Flathead Valley the Montana Department of Transportation determined the current bridge that sits over the Flathead River needs to be replaced. The new bridge once completed will allow for the accommodation of increased traffic flow to the area.



Weather permitting, the new bridge should be completed by November 2018. Crews plan on completing a new overlay of the bridge deck which will smooth out the bridge’s uneven and bumpy surface.



Project manager Zachary Zupan says, “Anyone who uses the South Fork bridge by Hungry Horse knows that the bridge needs attention. By taking a short window in the early morning to make improvements, we can ensure the existing bridge meets the community’s needs while we work to build its replacement.”



Once the new structure is completed and approved for regular use, traffic will be re routed and the old bridge will be removed