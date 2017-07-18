Crews attacking Lolo Peak Fire from the air

Courtesy NFS:

As of this morning, the fire perimeter and spot fires encompass roughly 60-70 acres with the fire burning mid-slope directly west of Lolo Peak between the Meadow Creek and Falls Creek sub-drainages of the South Fork of Lolo Creek. This is approximately one mile west of the summit of Lolo Peak.

The majority of the fire is just within the northern boundary of the Selway-Bitterroot wilderness.

An area closure is being developed on both the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests that will include trails and roads in the vicinity of the fire. Those closure notices and maps will be posted on Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/) when they are finalized.

Firefighter safety remains a priority and due to the fire’s current location in remote, rugged and inaccessible terrain firefighters are not directly engaging this fire on the ground at this time. Strategies to manage this fire may include both ground and aviation as needed. Aviation suppression tactics are currently being assessed for potential effectiveness.

Planning efforts for suppression actions now and into the future are being developed to minimize impacts to local communities and infrastructure. Coordination with partners, cooperators, stakeholders is also underway and will continue for the duration of the incident.

No structures or property are currently threatened by this fire. During afternoon periods the fire will likely produce smoke visible from Highway 12, the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula.