Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.
The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls.
The Bobcats were voted to finish this season 8th by the coaches and media members. The Cats went 4-7, but had two huge momentum wins at the end of the season, beating UC Davis and rival Montana in Missoula in a huge upset.
Here is the full poll released today by the conference:
Media Poll:
1. North Dakota (15)
2. Eastern Washington (5)
3. Northern Arizona (3)
4. Cal Poly
5. Weber State
6. Montana (1)
7. Southern Utah
8. Montana State
9. Northern Colorado
10. Portland State
11. UC Davis
12. Sacramento State
13. Idaho State
Coaches Poll:
1. North Dakota (6)
2. Eastern Washington (2)
3. Northern Arizona (2)
4. Cal Poly (1)
5. Weber State (1)
6. Montana (1)
7. Southern Utah
8. Montana State
9. Portland State
10. Northern Colorado
11. UC Davis
12. Sacramento State
13. Idaho State
The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.
Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday. Morrow was among the 46 players and one of six Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award.
After a record-setting debut for the Eastern Washington University football team, junior quarterback Gage Gubrud has been picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP, joining two other Eagles on the 2017 Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team announced Monday.
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air.
