Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.

The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls.

The Bobcats were voted to finish this season 8th by the coaches and media members. The Cats went 4-7, but had two huge momentum wins at the end of the season, beating UC Davis and rival Montana in Missoula in a huge upset.

Here is the full poll released today by the conference:

Media Poll:

1. North Dakota (15)

2. Eastern Washington (5)

3. Northern Arizona (3)

4. Cal Poly

5. Weber State

6. Montana (1)

7. Southern Utah

8. Montana State

9. Northern Colorado

10. Portland State

11. UC Davis

12. Sacramento State

13. Idaho State

Coaches Poll:

1. North Dakota (6)

2. Eastern Washington (2)

3. Northern Arizona (2)

4. Cal Poly (1)

5. Weber State (1)

6. Montana (1)

7. Southern Utah

8. Montana State

9. Portland State

10. Northern Colorado

11. UC Davis

12. Sacramento State

13. Idaho State