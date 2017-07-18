Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page.

"Carli was a very sweet, caring, happy little girl & touched every life she came in contact with," the page reads.

While the Miller's are now planning their daughter's funeral, their 9-year-old son is home recovering from a head laceration.

So far the gofundme has raised over $8,000 of their $10,000 goal in the last 13 hours.

The fatal crash occurred while the family was on their way to pick huckleberries.