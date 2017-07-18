Think twice before posting pictures of your kids on social media

Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you?

Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager.

According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online:

Any photo of your little one partially or fully naked. This includes potty training. It may seem like a harmless photo or cute milestone, but that could fall into the wrong hands, such as those of child pornographers.

When they're sick or injured. According to Parenting, a good rule of thumb to go by here is if you wouldn't want a picture of yourself up like that, why would your kid?

That rule can be applied to any embarrassing photos that could humiliate your child later in life.

Group pictures. While you may be OK with sharing your kids pic on social media, another parent might not be OK with their child's faced plastered all over the internet

Parenting says that you can and should still take these photos, but keep them private.