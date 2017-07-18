Helping your teen navigate summer sobriety

Summertime often brings pool parties, barbeques and trips. For teenagers, however, it means they have an open agenda, which can often lead to trouble.

Teens go from being overbooked during the school year: soccer practice, school, and homework, to not having much to do at all over summer months.

It can be an especially difficult time for "tweens." They're too old for daycare, but too young to work. Experts say that boredom could lead them to drinking.

In Montana, alcohol remains the number one drug of abuse for youth. The 2015 Montana Youth Risk Behavior survey found that among high school students, during the past month: 1 out of 3 drink some amount of alcohol and 1 out of 5 binge drink.

Several high school students agreed that boredom may lead to temptations. But they say it's not difficult to find things to do in Missoula, and elsewhere around the state.

"Last summer I would babysit a lot. But this summer basically I just try to hangout with friends or I'm really hooked on a show right now, so I kinda just watch TV. But mostly a lot in the summer time, I like to travel because I have an aunt who likes to take me places," says Valley Christian sophomore, Naomi.

Naomi had a pretty easy solution to staying out of trouble: just don't get bored.

Summer can be a great time to build that resume, either for future jobs or for college. Get a summer job or volunteer. If you're not old enough for a job, pick up a hobby or go to a sports camp.