Helping your teen navigate summer sobriety

Summertime often brings pool parties, barbeques and trips. For teenagers, however, it means they have an open agenda, which can often lead to trouble.
Teens go from being overbooked during the school year: soccer practice, school, and homework, to not having much to do at all over summer months.
It can be an especially difficult time for "tweens." They're too old for daycare, but too young to work. Experts say that boredom could lead them to drinking.
In Montana, alcohol remains the number one drug of abuse for youth. The 2015 Montana Youth Risk Behavior survey found that among high school students, during the past month: 1 out of 3 drink some amount of alcohol and 1 out of 5 binge drink.
Several high school students agreed that boredom may lead to temptations. But they say it's not difficult to find things to do in Missoula, and elsewhere around the state.
"Last summer I would babysit a lot. But this summer basically I just try to hangout with friends or I'm really hooked on a show right now, so I kinda just watch TV. But mostly a lot in the summer time, I like to travel because I have an aunt who likes to take me places," says Valley Christian sophomore, Naomi.
Naomi had a pretty easy solution to staying out of trouble: just don't get bored.
Summer can be a great time to build that resume, either for future jobs or for college. Get a summer job or volunteer. If you're not old enough for a job, pick up a hobby or go to a sports camp.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
Next time you are in an argument with your spouse, make sure to think of your health.
Next time you are in an argument with your spouse, make sure to think of your health.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air.
It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air.