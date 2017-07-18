Big Sky Country Fair kicks off, but how much does it cost?

It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air. Fair season! Starting Wednesday, the Big Sky Country Fair kicks off in Bozeman. But how much would it cost to take your family to the fair?

Lori Cox General Manager of Gallatin County Fairgrounds said, “Here it is 10 dollars on site, but you can get it for 8 dollars online. And we lowered our youth admission price to 3 dollars and its three dollars online and it's three dollars at the gate. That youth admission is 6-12, ages 6-12 and adult starts 13 plus.”

But what all comes with the three to ten dollar admission? A large list of items.

“So all entertainment, night shows, motor sports, ranch, rodeo, Barnyard brawl, all the entertainment featured here which is Aussie kingdom, Dock Dogs, puzzle mania, kids pedal tractor, dirt made my lunch, dueling pianos, A hypnotist, it's all free inside the gates with your fair admission,” Cox said.

When it comes to riding rides, Cox said it’s best to look into the bundle deals.

“If you get on and do the bundles, that's the thing to do. On Wednesday we have the my kiss pass. That's 22 bucks, because that's basically 18 dollars for the carnival wristband and four dollars goes to the gate on that. That's where normally 10 dollars would go to the gate if it was on site and 30 dollars for an onsite wristband.

If you don’t want to buy a wristband you can buy a book of 10 coupons for nine dollars.