Fighting with your spouse could prove costly to your health

Next time you are in an argument with your spouse, make sure to think of your health. That’s right, couples who fight and lose sleep over it are causing more harm than you think.

Researchers at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center took blood samples from spouses before and after a fight. The results, possible chance of increased diseases.

Results showed that couples who fight after not getting enough sleep had high levels of inflammation, whereas couples who kissed and made up had low levels of inflammation. What is inflammation? Chemicals from the body's white blood cells are released into the blood or affected tissues to protect your body from foreign substances.

Medical experts suggest that having continuously high levels of inflammation could lead to serious health risks like heart disease, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.