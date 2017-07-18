Fighting with your spouse could prove costly to your health

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.