Tee It Up: Hamilton Golf Club

The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
Did you feel a little shaking this morning? If you were in the Lincoln area you might have experienced the 4.0 magnitude earthquake that hit around 1:45 am.
Did you feel a little shaking this morning? If you were in the Lincoln area you might have experienced the 4.0 magnitude earthquake that hit around 1:45 am.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.