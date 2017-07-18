Tee It Up: Hamilton Golf Club - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tee It Up: Hamilton Golf Club

Posted: Updated:

In the sixth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Hamilton Golf Club to play the par 5 5th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to loosen up, dealing with trees, and when to take the safe shot. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Hamilton Golf Club!

