Tee It Up: Hamilton Golf Club

Pet parents be aware: a highly contagious strand of Kennel Cough is on the rise in Montana

A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.

Technology is a part of everyday life. A new study shows that kids show more behavior issues the more their parents are distracted by digital technology.

Is technology ruining the relationship between parent and child? New study shows yes

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."

