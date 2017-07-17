Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.

It all started when Jolene Jones left competitive body building a few months ago.

Since Jones ended her body building career, she decided to post transformation photos of herself.

Her photos quickly trended and more than 140,000 people shared and liked her post.

Jones said she got into body building because she wanted to lose weight.

"I was told that I was unattractive because I had cellulite. And I'm the type of person that kind of holds on to words,” said Jones.

From there she became obsessed with working out, but after a while, she said she wasn't happy.

"I was doing it for the wrong reasons. I wasn't passionate about it and wasn't happy. I was doing it because I wanted to lose weight and that's the wrong reason,” said Jones.

Jones said the hardest part of being a body builder for her was not being able to eat certain foods.

"I couldn't have sugar, wheat or alcohol. It was the matter of pushing myself to do it. It wasn't easy, I even cried over not being able to eat cake,” said Jones.

After quitting she was much happier.

Jones said when she made her Facebook post it was to show friends how much she appreciates her body.

"My body does so much for me. It gets me through the day. It's the only body I have, I should be grateful for all it does for me,” said Jones.

However, Jones never thought her post would get so much attention.

She added she got messages from young girls, men, and single fathers.

"It's going to make me tear up talking about it. It's just so overwhelming to know that maybe helped them in that way or they could look at themselves a little different for just a minute," said Jones through tear-filled eyes.

Jones said she still exercises and eats healthy.

In fact, Jones plays volleyball and walks her the dog rather than hitting the gym all the time.