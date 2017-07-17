Trail closed due to Monahan Mountain fire

Courtesy of the NFS

Summary: This fire was reported at approximately 5:30pm on Sunday July, 16th on Monahan Mountain. The fire is approximately 17 miles North of Ovando, MT, visible from Highway 200. This backcountry fire is located up the East Fork of Monture Creek between Limestone Pass and Monahan Mountain. Near the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Planned Actions: Trail closures will take place today for public and firefighter safety. The public is asked to avoid the fire area and respect the attached closure (see map). Firefighters today will begin developing a long term strategy for point protection.

Resources: This is a Type 4 Incident being managed by the Seeley Lake Ranger District fire personnel.

Location: Township 18 N Range 12 W Section 33 SW/SW.

Terrain and Vegetation: Moderately timbered/rocky steep slopes with mostly south/south east aspect. Fire is burning in primarily Sub Alpine Fir and a timber/grass understory.

Fire Behavior: Active fire, group torching, single tree torching, and spotting.

Closures: Trail Closure in place.

Trail #402-Limestone Pass, Intersection of Monture/Hahn Trail # 27 and Trail # 402 to Limestone Pass.