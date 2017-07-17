Plume of smoke from Lolo Peak fire, visible to Missoula

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights. In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers.
Two people were killed in two separate crashes near Missoula on Sunday. According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the first crash happened on Highway 12 near mile marker 27 just after 11:45 am. An eastbound vehicle carrying a single person crossed the center-line and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. A family of five was in the westbound car.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf."
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:
You could save a life by learning CPR.
The Missoula Fire Department saved homeowners $300,000 worth of potential damage when an E. Beckwith house caught fire. All occupants of the home were safe outside the building.
