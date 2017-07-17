Plume of smoke from Lolo Peak fire, visible to Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Plume of smoke from Lolo Peak fire, visible to Missoula

Viewer photo: S. Buszmann Viewer photo: S. Buszmann

MISSOULA- Montanans are looking toward Lolo as a fire burns in the Bitterroot Mountains.

Winds are carrying the smoke at 50 miles per hour at the Lolo Peak fire, which was first discovered Saturday. Smoke is visible from Florence and Highway 93. 

The lightning-caused fire is burning in the South Fork of Lolo Creek, the Lolo National Forest reports.

Currently, it's about 15 acres. In an attempt to contain the flames, a helicopter dumped water on it earlier today.

