Plume of smoke from Lolo Peak fire, visible to Missoula

MISSOULA- Montanans are looking toward Lolo as a fire burns in the Bitterroot Mountains.

Winds are carrying the smoke at 50 miles per hour at the Lolo Peak fire, which was first discovered Saturday. Smoke is visible from Florence and Highway 93.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in the South Fork of Lolo Creek, the Lolo National Forest reports.

Currently, it's about 15 acres. In an attempt to contain the flames, a helicopter dumped water on it earlier today.