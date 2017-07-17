Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27.

Carli Miller, 8, of Lolo was pronounced deceased at a local hospital following the crash. The cause of death has been determined as blunt force injuries.

Cicelly Gabriel, 43, an Oregon state resident has been identified as the second victim from Sunday’s rollover crash on the 107 on-ramp of Interstate 90. She also died due to blunt for injuries.

The crashes were separate incidents.

The Sheriff's Office ended their release saying, "As a department, our hearts are broken for both of these families and we grieve with them during this time."