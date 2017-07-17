Flathead firefighters battling 10 small wildfires on public lands

Flathead National Forest

Active Fires:

Emery Ridge Started July 16, .1 acres, lightning caused, resources on scene

Gregg Started July 16, .25 acres, lightning caused, resources on scene

Devil Creek started July 13, .1 acres, human caused, controlled

Moose Creek started July 7, 7 acres, lightning caused, controlled



MT DNRC

Active Fires:

West Brown Meadow Started July 15, .1 acres, lightning caused, on patrol



South McGregor Started July 15, .2 acres, lightning caused, on patrol



East Ashley Started July 14, .2 acres, human caused, on patrol



Lemonade Started July 12, .1 acres, lightning caused, on patrol

Rogers Mountain – Lazier Creek 3 Started July 8, this is a group of five fires located in the Highway 2 corridor, managed by a Type II management team, for detailed information visit the website https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5352/ or call (406) 298-5802



Glacier National Park

Quartz Started July 14, .1 acres, lightning caused, on patrol



Fire Restrictions

At this time, campfires are banned on Weyerhaeuser property lands in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Missoula, Sanders and Ravalli counties due to very high fire danger.

Interagency Fire Officials will continue to monitor conditions, and look closely at the number of human caused fire starts to determine if fire restrictions need to be ordered and put in place in the greater Flathead area.

Since July 1 there has been a total of 86 reported wildfires in the area. While many were lightning caused, at least half of these were human caused.