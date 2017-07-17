Early morning earthquake shakes Lincoln - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Early morning earthquake shakes Lincoln

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: USGS Courtesy: USGS

Did you feel a little shaking this morning? If you were in the Lincoln area you might have experienced the 4.0 magnitude earthquake that hit around 1:45 am. 

According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of about 7 miles, with a minimum distance of 4.5 miles. 

Earthquakes at this size generally don't result in major damages. 

    Turn your eyes northward Sunday, because the 'Northern Lights' will dance

    MISSOULA- The National Weather Service out of Missoula is predicting a sight for sore eyes for Sunday; the Northern Lights. In a Facebook post-Sunday, the NWS posted this update to their followers. 

    Two killed in separate crashes near Missoula over weekend

    Two people were killed in two separate crashes near Missoula on Sunday.  According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the first crash happened on Highway 12 near mile marker 27 just after 11:45 am. An eastbound vehicle carrying a single person crossed the center-line and hit a westbound vehicle head-on. A family of five was in the westbound car. 

    Man drowns in rafting accident

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." 

    A Montana man is lucky to be alive after a stranger gave him CPR

    One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby. 

    A Big Sky resident saves a Montana man with CPR while on the trails

    You could save a life by learning CPR. 

    TONIGHT: Chance to catch the Northern Lights!

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The night sky will be active tonight with a chance for the Aurora Borealis even in Spokane! Get to a dark place and look north tonight! 
    Western Montana fires update

    Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

    Missoula Fire Department fights Beckwith house fire

    The Missoula Fire Department saved homeowners $300,000 worth of potential damage when an E. Beckwith house caught fire. All occupants of the home were safe outside the building.

